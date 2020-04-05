Craig Hallum Trims Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Target Price to $142.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.21. 81,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,656. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

