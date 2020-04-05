Credit Suisse Group Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $39.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered CF Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

