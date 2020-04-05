Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 4,552,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of -45.89.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,572,972 shares of company stock worth $297,875,960 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 90.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 675.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.