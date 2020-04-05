Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Given Buy Rating at Lake Street Capital

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. First Analysis lowered Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cryolife from to in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Shares of CRY stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 329,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.67 million, a P/E ratio of 426.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.