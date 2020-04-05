Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.54.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 3,388,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

