Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

