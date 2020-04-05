Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.03.

LLY stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.66. 4,013,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,007,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,340 shares of company stock valued at $150,073,035 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

