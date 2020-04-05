Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.86.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,644. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

