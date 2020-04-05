EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.45. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from to in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENS traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 391,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.