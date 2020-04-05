Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,384,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,786,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

