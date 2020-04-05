First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Busey stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 115,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

