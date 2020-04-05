First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

THFF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

