Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.03.

FND stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,014. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

