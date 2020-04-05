Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,020. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $606.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo purchased 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.