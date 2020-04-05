General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $11.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.
Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 97,727,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,286,632. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
