General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $11.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 97,727,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,286,632. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

