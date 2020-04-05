Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several research firms have commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
GMAB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 723,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $25.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $6,328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $4,301,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
