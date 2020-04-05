Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

GMAB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 723,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $6,328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $4,301,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

