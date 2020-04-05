Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 877,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

