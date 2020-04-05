Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.68.

GS stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

