Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.06.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 35,853,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,435,340. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 189,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

