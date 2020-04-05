Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 7,230,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,476. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

