Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,317.50 ($17.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Homeserve alerts:

In other news, insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Stella David purchased 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,443.

Shares of HSV stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 940 ($12.37). 733,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.