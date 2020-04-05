Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.21.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.37. 3,768,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,698 shares of company stock worth $6,880,462 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

