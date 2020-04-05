HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 510

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded down GBX 13.25 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 397.75 ($5.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,141,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 570.78.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Insiders have sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610 in the last three months.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.