HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

HSBA stock traded down GBX 13.25 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 397.75 ($5.23). 79,141,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 in the last quarter.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

