ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Dec 31) results were driven by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Its increased dependence on domestic loans, rise in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability. Moreover, efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line. However, deteriorating asset quality is a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Further, mounting operating expenses, owing to the on-going expansion in branch network and ATMs as well as technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,699. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.