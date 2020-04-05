Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 248,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

