Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup cut their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $164.92. 447,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $99,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,728,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

