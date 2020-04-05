Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $545.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $655.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.63.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,404. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.71 and its 200 day moving average is $555.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

