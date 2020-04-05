InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $19,577,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

