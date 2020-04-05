JMP Securities Cuts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $101.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $152.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AYI. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 469,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

