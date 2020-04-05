Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 6,786,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

