JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $25.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Xerox has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $73,432,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $24,475,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 628,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 452,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

