JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $21.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,401,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,998. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

