JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MONRF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Moncler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Moncler has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

