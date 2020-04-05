Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.22.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $622,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,637.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,992 shares of company stock worth $3,476,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

