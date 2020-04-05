Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.27. 111,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

