Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALU. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of KALU traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.27. 111,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,040. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

