Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $30.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 787,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,473. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,517. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

