Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $65.30. 315,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,229. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kemper by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kemper by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kemper by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

