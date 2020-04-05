Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 1,690,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,264. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

