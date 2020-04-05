Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $198.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.58.

NYSE:LII traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

