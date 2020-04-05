Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 2,356,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,071,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 645,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

