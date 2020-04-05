Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 627,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,565. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,745,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 124,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.