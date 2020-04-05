LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.82. 197,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

