Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 208,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.