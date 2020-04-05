Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $17.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,264,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,587 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 4,793,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

