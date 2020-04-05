MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 744,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

