Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metlife from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of MET traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 4,855,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

