Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Lowered to $725.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $719.63.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $24.99 on Thursday, hitting $630.58. The stock had a trading volume of 166,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $701.01 and its 200-day moving average is $733.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

