Mizuho Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $241.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.53.

NYSE:AVB traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.22. 1,147,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,086. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

